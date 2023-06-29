State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,735 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Visa were worth $50,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $228.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $427.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.25 and its 200 day moving average is $223.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.