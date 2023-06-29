Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About FirstEnergy

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

