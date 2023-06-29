Connable Office Inc. Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. SVB Securities decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $474.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

