UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $52,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $474.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $484.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.96. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $442.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

