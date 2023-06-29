Czech National Bank Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

