City Holding Co. Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 49,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.5% in the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $228.05 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $427.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.