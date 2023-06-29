Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after buying an additional 358,427 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,942,000 after acquiring an additional 132,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after acquiring an additional 334,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

Shares of IDXX opened at $491.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $478.07 and a 200-day moving average of $471.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

