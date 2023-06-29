Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $690,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

