Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $218,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 822,415.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 649,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,032,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after acquiring an additional 522,357 shares during the last quarter.

JMST opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

