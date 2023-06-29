VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

