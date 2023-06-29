Contrasting Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Free Report) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $24.14 billion 1.21 $3.65 billion N/A N/A Chino Commercial Bancorp $16.10 million 2.16 $4.71 million $1.56 6.96

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 12.93% 18.08% 1.36% Chino Commercial Bancorp 28.68% N/A N/A

Summary

BANCO DO BRASIL/S beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

(Free Report)

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

(Free Report)

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides loan products, such as one-to-four family residential, residential, construction, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans to individuals for overdraft protection and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, wire transfer, and online and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.