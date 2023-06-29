Darwin Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 2,384,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $131.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.80. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

