Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,006 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.9387 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.