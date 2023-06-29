Darwin Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in General Electric by 110.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 302,866 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 100.2% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 104.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GE opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.19.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.