Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $316,000 Investment in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on YPF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

