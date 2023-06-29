Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 340 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOM. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7,962.6% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,273,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after buying an additional 1,258,088 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 94,757 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $1,674,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

