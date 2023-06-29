Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.85% of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF in the second quarter worth about $192,000.

Get Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PAK opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.

About Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF

The Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (PAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Pakistan Select 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are headquartered or listed in Pakistan and carry out the majority of their operations there. PAK was launched on Apr 23, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.