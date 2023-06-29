Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $249,000 Investment in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 13.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $50,000.
Millicom International Cellular Price Performance
Shares of TIGO stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIGO. Barclays downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.
Millicom International Cellular Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Millicom International Cellular
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.