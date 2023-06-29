Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $249,000 Investment in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 13.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIGO. Barclays downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

