AcuityAds (ILLM) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Free Report) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AcuityAds to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds’ peers have a beta of 1.29, indicating that their average stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AcuityAds and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $93.10 million -$580,000.00 163.00 AcuityAds Competitors $930.06 million -$64.48 million -8.56

Analyst Recommendations

AcuityAds’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AcuityAds. AcuityAds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AcuityAds and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 0 1 0 3.00 AcuityAds Competitors 557 3192 5101 81 2.53

AcuityAds currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.37%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 24.86%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds -0.40% -4.93% -3.75% AcuityAds Competitors -91.74% -2,009.05% -210.79%

Summary

AcuityAds beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. In addition, the company offers illumin, an advertising automation technology that provides planning, media buying, and omnichannel intelligence; and allows advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. It serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

