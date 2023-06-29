Darwin Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Raymond James by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,984,000 after purchasing an additional 837,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Raymond James by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after purchasing an additional 591,327 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raymond James Stock Up 1.5 %

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.86.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

