Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.7 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $144.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average of $117.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

