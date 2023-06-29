Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Quadratic Deflation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Quadratic Deflation ETF by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

NYSEARCA BNDD opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Quadratic Deflation ETF (BNDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US Treasuries and options strategies tied to the shape of the US interest rate swap curve. BNDD was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

