Contrasting CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD) & Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD – Free Report) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCUR and Markforged’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -16,363.64 Markforged $100.96 million 2.49 -$25.39 million ($0.25) -5.12

CCUR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Markforged. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markforged, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A Markforged -47.14% -23.08% -16.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CCUR and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CCUR and Markforged, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Markforged 0 1 0 0 2.00

Markforged has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 74.48%. Given Markforged’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than CCUR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Markforged shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Markforged beats CCUR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

