Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

