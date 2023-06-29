Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF alerts:

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IIGD stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Profile

The Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds of intermediate maturities. IIGD was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.