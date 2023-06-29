Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $141.90 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.52.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

