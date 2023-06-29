Darwin Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,235.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Wealth CMT increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,410,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,689 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $61.87 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

