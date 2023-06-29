Head to Head Analysis: SCWorx (WORX) & Its Peers

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SCWorx to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SCWorx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 163 839 1869 53 2.62

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.61%. Given SCWorx’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -131.28% -42.03% -20.40%

Volatility & Risk

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -3.62 SCWorx Competitors $4.35 billion $127.89 million 18.78

SCWorx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SCWorx competitors beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx. In addition, the company focuses on selling personal protective equipment and COVID-19 rapid test kits. It sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its direct sales force, and distribution and reseller partnerships. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

