Darwin Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,179,000 after buying an additional 161,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after acquiring an additional 160,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,100,000 after acquiring an additional 153,609 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,128,000 after acquiring an additional 190,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in American Water Works by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after purchasing an additional 382,239 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works Trading Down 1.3 %

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $140.98 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.