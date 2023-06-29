Financial Survey: EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) vs. Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF – Free Report) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EG Acquisition and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EG Acquisition N/A -7.43% 0.38% Blade Air Mobility -16.11% -15.48% -13.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EG Acquisition and Blade Air Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EG Acquisition N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.95 -$27.26 million ($0.38) -10.26

Risk & Volatility

EG Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blade Air Mobility.

EG Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of EG Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of EG Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EG Acquisition and Blade Air Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EG Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blade Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00

Blade Air Mobility has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.49%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than EG Acquisition.

Summary

EG Acquisition beats Blade Air Mobility on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

