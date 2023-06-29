Comparing Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems 0.17% 0.16% 0.06% Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Telephone and Data Systems and Internet Gold – Golden Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00 Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.41%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.41 billion 0.17 $62.00 million ($0.53) -15.26 Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telephone and Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products. It also provides replace and repair services; Trade-In program through which it buys customers' used equipment; internet connections and all-home WI-FI services; TDS TV+, an integrated cloud television platform that offers video content and features; local and long-distance telephone service, voice over internet protocol, and enhanced services; and broadband, IP-based services, and hosted voice and video collaboration services. The company sells its products through retail sales, direct and indirect sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through ecommerce and telesales. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of telecommunications services in Israel. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

