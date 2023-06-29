Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stock Position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its holdings in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,337 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in MediciNova were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.25 on Thursday. MediciNova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediciNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.