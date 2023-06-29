Origin Bancorp (OBK) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) is one of 313 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Origin Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 15.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Origin Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Bancorp Competitors 1026 7771 6567 303 2.39

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 41.33%. Given Origin Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97% Origin Bancorp Competitors 25.11% 13.04% 1.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $383.88 million $87.71 million 9.11 Origin Bancorp Competitors $1.64 billion $333.78 million 9.60

Origin Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Origin Bancorp competitors beat Origin Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans. The company also offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance products; and Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit box, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfer services; and treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing facilities, peer-to-peer electronic pay solutions, and personal financial management solutions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana.

