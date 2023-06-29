Darwin Wealth Management LLC Invests $117,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,587,000 after buying an additional 532,441 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,069 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 61,641 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Western Union by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after buying an additional 2,196,323 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

