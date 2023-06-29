Darwin Wealth Management LLC Invests $117,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WUFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,727,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,587,000 after buying an additional 532,441 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,069 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 343,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 61,641 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Western Union by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after buying an additional 2,196,323 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WUFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

