vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) and RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Head to Head Survey

RedHill Biopharma and vTv Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RedHill Biopharma and vTv Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma -9.10% N/A -29.32% vTv Therapeutics N/A N/A -49.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of RedHill Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of RedHill Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of vTv Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A vTv Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RedHill Biopharma and vTv Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

vTv Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 436.91%. Given vTv Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe vTv Therapeutics is more favorable than RedHill Biopharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RedHill Biopharma and vTv Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma $61.80 million 0.08 -$71.67 million N/A N/A vTv Therapeutics $2.02 million 38.57 -$19.16 million ($0.21) -3.55

vTv Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RedHill Biopharma.

Volatility and Risk

RedHill Biopharma has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, vTv Therapeutics has a beta of -1.2, indicating that its share price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About RedHill Biopharma



RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its clinical late-stage investigational development programs include RHB-204, which is in Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; opaganib (Yeliva), an SK2 selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 2 study to treat patients with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, in Phase 2 study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, and in investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study to treat prostate cancer; RHB-107, which is in Phase 2/3 study to treat outpatients infected with COVID-19 disease, and preclinical evaluation study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, as well as has completed Phase 2 study to treat gastrointestinal and other solid tumors; and RHB-104, which is in Phase 3 studies for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) that is in Phase 3 studies for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About vTv Therapeutics



vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis. It is also involved in the clinical development of other programs, including TTP273, an oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist for postprandial glucose excursion to treat cystic fibrosis related diabetes; HPP3033, a non-electrophilic therapeutic approach to activating the Nrf2 pathway for the treatment of chronic diseases associated with oxidative stress; azeliragon, a RAGE antagonist for inflammatory lung diseases, including severe COVID-19, as well as for pancreatic and breast cancers; and HPP971, an Nrf2 activator. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a license agreement with Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize peroxisome proliferation activated receptor delta agonist program, including the compound HPP593; and license and research agreements with Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd.; JDRF International; and Novo Nordisk A/S. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated.

