Darwin Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,198,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,579,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $84.46 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $76.09 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average is $93.60.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

