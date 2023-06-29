Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $411.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.11 and its 200-day moving average is $259.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 214.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

