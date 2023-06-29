B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE PG opened at $149.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average is $147.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
