Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 197 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $121.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,738 shares of company stock valued at $27,463,304 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.