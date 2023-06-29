LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 454 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $411.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 214.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.96.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Westpark Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

