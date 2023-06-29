Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 481 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 848,738 shares of company stock valued at $27,463,304 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $121.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.18 and its 200-day moving average is $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

