Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,047 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

JPM stock opened at $138.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.64. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

