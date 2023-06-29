Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 125.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,874 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 330.2% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCN opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

