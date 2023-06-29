AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $4,563,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $189.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.75. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $190.26.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

