AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.16, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

