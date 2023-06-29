Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $647,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $426.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

