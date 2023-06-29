Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 1,050 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 9,400.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $121.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 848,738 shares of company stock worth $27,463,304. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

