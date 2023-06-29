Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 270.6% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.2% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 123,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 152,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.60 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

