MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.96.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,856 shares of company stock worth $27,327,511. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB Trading Up 2.5 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 346.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $398.02 on Thursday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $414.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.01.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

