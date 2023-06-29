Korn Ferry (KFY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 31st

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KFY. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $35,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,551,000 after buying an additional 214,170 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

