Korn Ferry (KFY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 31st

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Korn Ferry has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.
Korn Ferry Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of KFY stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on KFY. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $35,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,551,000 after buying an additional 214,170 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Korn Ferry
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
